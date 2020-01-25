Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in production of minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Amedisys, Inc. (AMED - Free Report) : This company that provides home health and hospice services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 90 days.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates full-service restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
BHP Billiton PLC (BBL - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in production of minerals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
BHP Billiton PLC Price and Consensus
BHP Billiton PLC price-consensus-chart | BHP Billiton PLC Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Perion Network Ltd (PERI - Free Report) : This global technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Amedisys, Inc. (AMED - Free Report) : This company that provides home health and hospice services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 90 days.
Amedisys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amedisys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amedisys, Inc. Quote
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates full-service restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>