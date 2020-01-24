Back to top
An Economist Talks About Q4 Earnings
The Q4 Earnings Season is underway although still in the early going. Will these reports even matter to the relentlessly rising U.S. and global stock markets? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, has the Answer.
1. John, what say you about that?
2. Stock prices have become expensive relative to their earnings. The market bulls have said that earnings will catch up to price. If they don’t is that a concern?
3. The usual rule in overbought markets is any corporate earnings weakness is severely punished. Will that play out this time?
4. Will the markets continue to shrug off the Trump impeachment trial going forward?
5. On the Global Scene, the 50th Davos World Economic Forum is in progress. The theme…”Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”. Has there been anything noteworthy there?
6. What is your outlook for the global economy?
7. There’s also been a good deal of central bank palaver this week. What do you make of that?
8. Stocks you’re paying attention to include Delta Airlines (DAL - Free Report) , Credit Suisse (CS - Free Report) and Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) .
That’s the latest with our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.