Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR - Free Report) : This is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other medical conditions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Capricor Therapeutics’ shares gained 27.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This is a technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network’s shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sony Corporation (SNE - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Sony’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR - Free Report) : This is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other medical conditions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Capricor Therapeutics’ shares gained 27.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. price | Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This is a technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Perion Network’s shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Perion Network Ltd Price
Perion Network Ltd price | Perion Network Ltd Quote
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus
STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price
STMicroelectronics N.V. price | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
Sony Corporation (SNE - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
Sony’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sony Corporation Price
Sony Corporation price | Sony Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>