Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:                   

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR - Free Report) : This is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other medical conditions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.          

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Capricor Therapeutics’ shares gained 27.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. price | Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This is a technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network’s shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd Price

Perion Network Ltd Price

Perion Network Ltd price | Perion Network Ltd Quote

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price

STMicroelectronics N.V. price | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

Sony Corporation (SNE - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Sony’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sony Corporation Price

Sony Corporation Price

Sony Corporation price | Sony Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) - free report >>

Sony Corporation (SNE) - free report >>

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - free report >>

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary semiconductor