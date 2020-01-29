Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.54%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Aegon N.V. (AEG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Aegon NV Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.
Aegon NV Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.
Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.
Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.54%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Aegon N.V. (AEG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Aegon NV Price and Consensus
Aegon NV price-consensus-chart | Aegon NV Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.
Aegon NV Dividend Yield (TTM)
Aegon NV dividend-yield-ttm | Aegon NV Quote
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.
Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus
Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.
Macro Bank Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Macro Bank Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>