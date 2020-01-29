Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.54%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG - Free Report) : This provider of insurance, pensions, and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.68%.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.

