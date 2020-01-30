Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29th:
Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote
Agilysys’ shares gained 22.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Agilysys, Inc. Price
Agilysys, Inc. price | Agilysys, Inc. Quote
Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aptose Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Quote
Aptose Biosciences’ shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Price
Aptose Biosciences, Inc. price | Aptose Biosciences, Inc. Quote
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) : This marketer ofhome energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote
Enphase Energy’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Enphase Energy, Inc. Price
Enphase Energy, Inc. price | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote
Veru Inc. (VERU - Free Report) : This oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial marketscarries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Female Health Company (The) Price and Consensus
Female Health Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Female Health Company (The) Quote
Veru’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Female Health Company (The) Price
Female Health Company (The) price | Female Health Company (The) Quote
