Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 90 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 90 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This company that produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 90 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus
Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 90 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>