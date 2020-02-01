Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Graco’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company that builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
KB Home’s shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This is a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) : This company engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Ichor Holdings’ shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
