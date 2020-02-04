Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX - Free Report) : This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus
SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 4.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This company manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Berry Global Group has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This asset management holding company that provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
