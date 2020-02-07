Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 10%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company provides its services to pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations and others has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions and many more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in middle market companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.7% over the last 60 days.
AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 10%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.
AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company provides its services to pension and profit-sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations and others has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides research services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions and many more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company specializing in middle market companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.
Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>