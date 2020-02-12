Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG - Free Report) : This company that provides health care services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This company that provides consumer finance and insurance products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 30 days.
