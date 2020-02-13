Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company that provides kidney dialysis services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) : This company that researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd. (PERI - Free Report) : This technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA - Free Report) : This company that markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th
