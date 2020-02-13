Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF - Free Report) : This provider of waste and energy services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
Cincinnati Financial’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price
Cincinnati Financial Corporation price | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This provider of kidney dialysis services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita’s shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DaVita Inc. Price
DaVita Inc. price | DaVita Inc. Quote
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Cohen & Steers Inc Price and Consensus
Cohen & Steers Inc price-consensus-chart | Cohen & Steers Inc Quote
Cohen & Steers’ shares gained 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cohen & Steers Inc Price
Cohen & Steers Inc price | Cohen & Steers Inc Quote
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ shares gained 7.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote
