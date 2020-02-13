Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This company that provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
