Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX - Free Report) : This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
GSX Techedu’s shares gained 31% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Highwoods Properties’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT - Free Report) : This online travel company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
MakeMyTrip’s shares gained 20.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
MVC Capital’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
