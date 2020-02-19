Back to top
In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - free report >>
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Can Home Construction Keep Booming?
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, says the Building Products-Retail industry, part of the home construction market, is hot right now. He’s here to tell us why.
1. So home construction is at a high, is that correct?
2. What’s driving this?
3. Didn’t I read that construction spending slipped two tenths of a percent in December? Is that an issue?
4. Do you expect the strength in home construction to continue through this year?
5. But this is a specific part of the home construction industry, Building Products-Retail. So, does that necessarily speak to the entire home construction market?
6. Is there a global impact here or just U.S.?
7. Do you see this strength spilling over to building products for commercial building?
8. Stocks you’re watching in this industry include, Lowe’s Companies (LOW - Free Report) , Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH - Free Report) .
Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>