Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.32%, compared with the industry average of 2.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of regulated as well as non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.42%, compared with the industry average of 2.76%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.

Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

