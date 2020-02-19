Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF - Free Report) : This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree Investments’ shares gained 12.6% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Price

RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO - Free Report) : This energy services company that sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

RGC Resources Inc. Price and Consensus

RGC Resources’ shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RGC Resources Inc. Price

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI - Free Report) : This company, that engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services’ shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED - Free Report) : This company that provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Sharps Compliance Corp Price and Consensus

Sharps Compliance’s shares gained 19.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sharps Compliance Corp Price

