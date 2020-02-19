Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.8% over the last 90 days.
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.13, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 90 days.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 90 days.
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63, compared with 33.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 90 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subside d to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.8% over the last 90 days.
Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus
Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.13, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 90 days.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Price and Consensus
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. price-consensus-chart | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 90 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63, compared with 33.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 90 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subside d to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>