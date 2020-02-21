Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.
Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.
Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of an agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>