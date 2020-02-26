Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS - Free Report) : This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This company that provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 90 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

 

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This company that operates as a finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

