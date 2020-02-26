Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 25th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX - Free Report) : This provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.59 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Aon plc (AON - Free Report) : This provider of advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement and health, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Aon has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PolyOne Corporation (POL - Free Report) : This provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
PolyOne has a PEG ratio of 1.86, compared with 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR - Free Report) : This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
RenaissanceRe has a PEG ratio of 1.33, compared with 4.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
