Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.41%, compared with the industry average of 7.73%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

BlackRock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

agriculture finance