Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU - Free Report) : This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU - Free Report) : This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus
Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Investors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Federated Investors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>