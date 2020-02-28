Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.86, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU - Free Report) : This company, that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.25, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE - Free Report) : This company that provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Third Point Reinsurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 32.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

