Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.14%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.32%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
