Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX - Free Report) : This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Co-Diagnostics' shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price
Stamps.com Inc. (STMP - Free Report) : This provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Stamps.com Inc. Price and Consensus
Stamps.com’s shares gained 92.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stamps.com Inc. Price
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) : This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
SolarEdge’s shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX - Free Report) : This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote
Co-Diagnostics' shares gained more than 100% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Price
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. price | Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Quote
Stamps.com Inc. (STMP - Free Report) : This provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Stamps.com Inc. Price and Consensus
Stamps.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stamps.com Inc. Quote
Stamps.com’s shares gained 92.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stamps.com Inc. Price
Stamps.com Inc. price | Stamps.com Inc. Quote
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) : This designer and developer of direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote
SolarEdge’s shares gained 23.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>