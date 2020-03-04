Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial and business services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP - Free Report) : This oilfield services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial and business services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP - Free Report) : This oilfield services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
ProPetro Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>