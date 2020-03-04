Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus
Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Modine Manufacturing Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Modine Manufacturing Company pe-ratio-ttm | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>