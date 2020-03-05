New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Berry Corporation (BRY - Free Report) : This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN - Free Report) : This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Calix, Inc. (CALX - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
