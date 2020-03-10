Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

