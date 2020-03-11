New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation (FAF - Free Report) : This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This company that operates as a homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN - Free Report) : This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
