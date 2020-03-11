Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX - Free Report) : This a fabless semiconductor company, which designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote
Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
