Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX - Free Report) : This a fabless semiconductor company, which designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

