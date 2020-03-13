New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI - Free Report) : This company that operates a digital in-theater network has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Calix, Inc. (CALX - Free Report) : This company that provides cloud and software platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Primerica, Inc. (PRI - Free Report) : This company that provides financial products to middle income households has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA - Free Report) : This company that operates travel centers and standalone restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
