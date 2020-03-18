Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX - Free Report) : This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
GSX Techedu’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 29.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Zeons’ shares gained 95% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.
Vaxart’s shares gained 32.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX - Free Report) : This technology-driven education company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Quote
GSX Techedu’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 29.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Price
GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR price | GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored ADR Quote
Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus
Zeons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zeons Corporation Quote
Zeons’ shares gained 95% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zeons Corporation Price
Zeons Corporation price | Zeons Corporation Quote
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This provider of a video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Zoom Video Communications’ shares gained 18.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT - Free Report) : This clinical-stage company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.4% over the last 60 days.
VAXART, INC. Price and Consensus
VAXART, INC. price-consensus-chart | VAXART, INC. Quote
Vaxart’s shares gained 32.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
VAXART, INC. Price
VAXART, INC. price | VAXART, INC. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>