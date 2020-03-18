Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU - Free Report) : This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote

GMS has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GMS Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GMS Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GMS Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | GMS Inc. Quote

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This company that provides supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote

XPO Logistics has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

XPO Logistics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

XPO Logistics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

XPO Logistics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM - Free Report) : This company that distributes building products carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote

Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - free report >>

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) - free report >>

GMS Inc. (GMS) - free report >>

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance