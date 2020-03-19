New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) : This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
BBX Capital Corporation (BBX - Free Report) : This private equity and venture capital firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) : This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
