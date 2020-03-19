Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS - Free Report) : This semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote
Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cirrus Logic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX - Free Report) : This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote
Mellanox has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
