Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 21.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 22.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.6%, compared with the industry average of 11.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
Medley Capital Corporation (MCC - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 33.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
