Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) : This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) : This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
AZUL SA Price and Consensus
AZUL SA price-consensus-chart | AZUL SA Quote
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>