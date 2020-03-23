Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.29%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 28.53%, compared with the industry average of 11.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.
New Residential Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
New Residential Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.53%, compared with the industry average of 11.89%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.
AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
