Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox's shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 30.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Clorox Company Price

The Clorox Company Price

The Clorox Company price | The Clorox Company Quote

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Regeneron’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This producer of bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus

Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus

Zeons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zeons Corporation Quote

Zeons’ shares gained 65.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zeons Corporation Price

Zeons Corporation Price

Zeons Corporation price | Zeons Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zeons Corporation (ZEON) - free report >>

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>

The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>

Published in

biofuels biotechs