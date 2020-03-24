New Strong Buy Stocks for March 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessorieshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates containerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This company that provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutionshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
