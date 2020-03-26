Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) : This explorer and processor of gold, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company has a PEG ratio of 0.06 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This provider of wealth management services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) : This manufacturer of power sports vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Polaris has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 4.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Brunswick Corporation (BC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of recreation products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Brunswick has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
