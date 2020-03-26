Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) : This grocery stores operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 19.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Zeons’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This manufacturer of optoelectronic products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics’ shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Summit Therapeutics’ shares gained 64.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

