Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) : This grocery stores operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 19.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Zeons’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This manufacturer of optoelectronic products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics’ shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Summit Therapeutics’ shares gained 64.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) : This grocery stores operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote
Grocery Outlet’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s decrease of 19.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote
Zeons Corporation (ZEON - Free Report) : This provider of research and development of energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Zeons Corporation Price and Consensus
Zeons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zeons Corporation Quote
Zeons’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zeons Corporation Price
Zeons Corporation price | Zeons Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN - Free Report) : This manufacturer of optoelectronic products has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics’ shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price
NeoPhotonics Corporation price | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Summit Therapeutics PLC Price and Consensus
Summit Therapeutics PLC price-consensus-chart | Summit Therapeutics PLC Quote
Summit Therapeutics’ shares gained 64.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Summit Therapeutics PLC Price
Summit Therapeutics PLC price | Summit Therapeutics PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>