Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 26th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26th:
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that designs, constructs and markets single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU - Free Report) : This provider of digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus
Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote
US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD - Free Report) : This marketer of food and non-food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
US Foods Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
US Foods Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote
US Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
US Foods Holding Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
US Foods Holding Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote
SPX Corporation (SPXC - Free Report) : This supplier of infrastructure equipment to HVAC markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
SPX Corporation Price and Consensus
SPX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SPX Corporation Quote
SPX has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
SPX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
SPX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SPX Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
