Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX - Free Report) : This fabless semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 3.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Fox Factory Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 5.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer that sells hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
