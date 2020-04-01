Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
Campbell Soup Company (CPB - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.87%.
Amcor plc (AMCR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This integrated healthcare services and products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.
DRDGOLD Limited (DRD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.35%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>