New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG - Free Report) : This health technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Orange (ORAN - Free Report) : This company that provides telecommunications services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (WSG - Free Report) : This company, which is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
GigCapital, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) : This provider of mobile communication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Medallia, Inc. (MDLA - Free Report) : This company that provides a Software-as-a-Service platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
