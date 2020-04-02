Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK - Free Report) : This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Mitek has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA - Free Report) : This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
