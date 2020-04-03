New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) : This company that operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) : This company that provides affordable financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
